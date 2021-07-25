Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 906,863 Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 906,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EACPU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,937,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000.

OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $10.06 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

