Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 1,295.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 366.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

