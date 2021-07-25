Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.