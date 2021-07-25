Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 39,831 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Adtalem Global Education worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

