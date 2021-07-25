Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 86,245 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Shaw Communications worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJR opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

