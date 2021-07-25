Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 97,674 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,674 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of WesBanco worth $9,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WesBanco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WesBanco by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

WSBC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

