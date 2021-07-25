Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.15 on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.