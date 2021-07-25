Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sapiens International worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after buying an additional 799,047 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 622,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 231,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

