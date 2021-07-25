Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $4,221,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $33.00 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

