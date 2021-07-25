Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of OFG Bancorp worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 58,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.53.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.