Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Puma Biotechnology worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 91,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 679.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 428,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $312.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.