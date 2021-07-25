Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,547 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Boot Barn worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.43. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

