Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.51 Million Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.20% of Falcon Minerals worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

