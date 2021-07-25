Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.03% of Echo Global Logistics worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.