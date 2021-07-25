Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,996 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of USANA Health Sciences worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $39,652.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,281 shares of company stock worth $126,739 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $101.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

