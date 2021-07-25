Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

