Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at $10,149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 305.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 14.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at $2,869,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at $2,240,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE PSTH opened at $20.56 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.