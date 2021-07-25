Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $157.69 and a 1 year high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

