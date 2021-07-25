Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,422 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Mimecast worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Mimecast stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,381 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,667. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

