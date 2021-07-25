Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 162,055 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 213.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AdaptHealth worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 76.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 77,355 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AdaptHealth by 79.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 14.5% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

