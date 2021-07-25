Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 21,142 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after acquiring an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $77.36 and a 12-month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

