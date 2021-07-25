Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 8,723 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 61.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRG stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

