Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 76,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000.

PSCD stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $126.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

