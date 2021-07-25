Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Quotient Technology worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $2,506,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $641,731. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.