Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Yamana Gold worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,553,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $12,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,833 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1,585.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,498,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,222 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.68. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

