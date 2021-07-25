Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Green Plains worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

