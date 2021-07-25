Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,336 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Diodes worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,217. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

