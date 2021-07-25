Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 273,452 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 273,452 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Provident Financial Services worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.66. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

