Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 297,292 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 45.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 5,263.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 501,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 73.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,882,000 after purchasing an additional 596,769 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,033.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 in the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

