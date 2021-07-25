Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 384,050 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384,050 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of World Fuel Services worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth $239,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

INT stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.92. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

