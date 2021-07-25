Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 397,845 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 397,845 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 33.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

CFFN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.