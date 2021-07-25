Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 49,646 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 60.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

