Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 5,154 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

