Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,792 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock valued at $61,165,402 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

