Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 95,783 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,783 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Plexus worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after buying an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after buying an additional 122,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.79.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.