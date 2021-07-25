Golem Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $327.28 million and $8.19 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.