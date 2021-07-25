Golff Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $2.04 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Golff has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.21 or 0.00824819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

