Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Position Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 141,523 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

