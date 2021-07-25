Goose Finance (EGG) Price Reaches $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $54,138.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00048070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.46 or 0.00805890 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.