Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $90,290.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00038818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00120605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00138426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,720.57 or 1.00027174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00855069 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,854,035 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars.

