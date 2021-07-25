Govi Market Capitalization Achieves $18.32 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00006516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Govi has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $55,728.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00119997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00138496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,498.00 or 0.99871834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00869699 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,139,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

