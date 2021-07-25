Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 310.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graham by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GHC opened at $653.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $652.19. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

