Graviton (GTON) Price Tops $5.05

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. Graviton has a market cap of $18.32 million and $9,778.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00014653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00139351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,424.42 or 0.99974598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.86 or 0.00865037 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

