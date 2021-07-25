GravityCoin (GXX) Market Capitalization Tops $24,351.75

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,351.75 and $10.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00037841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00119652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00133685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,085.18 or 0.96686680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.54 or 0.00821353 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,041,589 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.