Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 176,626 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 818.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ISBC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

