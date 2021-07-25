Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 21,096 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,351 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

