Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,548 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.