Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.15% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

