Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donaldson by 137.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $65.08 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

