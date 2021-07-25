Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of UniFirst worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 362.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.49.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

